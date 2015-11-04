FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees H1 HEPS about 585 cents/shr
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees H1 HEPS about 585 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tongaat Hulett Ltd :

* Operating profit for half-year from various sugar operations is expected to total approximately 562 million rand

* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 585 cents per share

* Operating profit for half-year is expected to be 1.361 billion rand (2014: 1.510 billion rand), a decrease of some 9.9 pct

* Headline earnings are expected to be approximately 673 million rand, compared to 773 million rand earned in previous half-year, a decrease of some 12.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.