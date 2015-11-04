BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says positive results in 3a Saxenda SCALE study

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Says data showed Saxenda treatment in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity demonstrated significant and sustained weight loss over three years compared with placebo

* Says study demonstrated ongoing treatment with Saxenda in combination with reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity delayed onset of type 2 diabetes

* Data came from Phase 3a SCALE (Satiety and Clinical Adiposity: Liraglutide Evidence in Non-Diabetic and Diabetic adults) study