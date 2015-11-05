BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding 9-month turnover of CHF 2.56 bln, 7.6 pct organic growth

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* 9-month 2.56 billion Swiss francs turnover from continuing operations, organic growth of +7.6 pct

* 9-month EBITA came to 56.53 million francs (year ago: 88.4 million francs)

* 9-month EBIT came to 20.54 million francs (year ago: 66.4 million francs)

* 9-month net result from continuing operations came to 12.04 million francs (year ago: 56.6 million francs)

* For 2015 financial year underlying operating earnings before amortisation (EBITA) of 75 million francs or higher and underlying EBIT of 50 million francs or higher are expected Source text: bit.ly/1HawwrY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)