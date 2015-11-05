FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding 9-month turnover of CHF 2.56 bln, 7.6 pct organic growth
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding 9-month turnover of CHF 2.56 bln, 7.6 pct organic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* 9-month 2.56 billion Swiss francs turnover from continuing operations, organic growth of +7.6 pct

* 9-month EBITA came to 56.53 million francs (year ago: 88.4 million francs)

* 9-month EBIT came to 20.54 million francs (year ago: 66.4 million francs)

* 9-month net result from continuing operations came to 12.04 million francs (year ago: 56.6 million francs)

* For 2015 financial year underlying operating earnings before amortisation (EBITA) of 75 million francs or higher and underlying EBIT of 50 million francs or higher are expected Source text: bit.ly/1HawwrY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.