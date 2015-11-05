FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ontex announces agreement to acquire Grupo Mabe
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ontex announces agreement to acquire Grupo Mabe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV :

* Ontex announces agreement to acquire Grupo Mabe

* Initial consideration of 5,650 million Mexican new peso ($342.00 million)

* Deal includes assumption of debt, estimated at 930 million Mexican new peso

* Deal also includes an additional deferred consideration of up to 1,550 million Mexican new peso(86 million euros) payable in cash subject to Grupo Mabe achieving certain EBITDA targets for the period 2015 to 2017

* Up to 1,362 million Mexican new peso(76 million euros) in newly issued ordinary shares

* Deal for equal to 314 million euros, payable in cash and in Ontex shares

* Additional deferred consideration may be payable contingent upon Grupo Mabe achieving EBITDA targets for period 2015 to 2017

* Placing of newly issued ordinary shares launching Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 16.5207 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)

