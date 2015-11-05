BRIEF-Mix Telematics says Q2 EPS of 10 S.African cents

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mix Telematics Ltd

* Q2 subscribers increased by 13% year over year, bringing total to over 540,000 subscribers at september 30, 2015

* Q2 adjusted ebitda of r63 million ($5 million), representing an 18% adjusted ebitda margin

* Q2 total revenue was r358.3 million ($25.5 million), an increase of 2.1%

* Has entered into a multi-year agreement with halliburton to provide fleet management, safety and compliance solutions for more than 15 000 vehicles

* Q2 earnings per diluted ordinary share were 10 south african cents, versus 6 south african cents in q2 of fiscal year 2015

* Sees fy subscription revenue r1,155 million to r1,172 million ($83.8 million to $85.0 million)

* Sees fy adjusted ebitda of r278 million to r296 million

* For q3 of fiscal year 2016 company expects subscription revenue to be in range of r294 million to r300 million

* Q2 subscription revenue of r285 million ($20 million), grew 18% year over year

* Roll-Out of these units is expected to commence during q3 of fiscal 2016

* Sees fy revenue of r1,440 million to r1,468 million ($104.5 million to $106.5 million), revenue growth of 4% to 6% versus 2015

* Declared a dividend of 2 south african cents in respect of q2