BRIEF-Valiant Holding 9-month net income up 21 pct to CHF 77 mln
November 5, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valiant Holding 9-month net income up 21 pct to CHF 77 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Valiant Holding AG :

* Net income for the first nine months compared to the same period last year increased by around 21 percent to 77 million Swiss francs ($77.53 million)

* 9-month net interest income, rose to 213 million Swiss francs (+ 7.4 pct)

* Operating profit after nine months was 93.9 million Swiss francs (+ 23.8 pct)

* For the full year sees clearly better net profit than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

