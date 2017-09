Nov 5 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiöt Oyj :

* Q3 operating profit 4.1 million euros ($4.5 million) versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* End-Q3 order backlog 1.52 million euros versus 944 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue 155.1 million euros versus 209.0 million euros year ago

* Revenue is expected to increase from year-on-year

* Result before taxes is forecast to be in range of 10 million-20 million euros

