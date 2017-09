Nov 4 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* NAV per share at Sept 30 was 17.11 euro ($18.57), up 1 pct compared to June 30, and up 6.7 pct compared to Dec 31, 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)