Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bonduelle Sas :

* Q1 revenue 462.9 million euros ($503.2 million) versus 464.3 million euros a year ago

* Confirms its objective of a moderate growth of its turnover and current operating profitability on a like for like basis announced on September 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)