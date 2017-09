Nov 5 (Reuters) - Baywa AG :

* 9-month consolidated revenues of 11.1 billion euros ($12.06 billion), down 3 percent

* 9-month EBIT up by 0.8 million euros to about 75.3 million euros

* Business performance expected to remain positive for 2015