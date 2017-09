Nov 5 (Reuters) - Solar A/S

* Q3 revenue 2.45 billion Danish crowns ($356.87 million) versus 2.42 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITA 89 million crowns versus 82 million crowns year ago

* Maintains 2015 outlook of revenue of 10.5 billion - 10.8 billion crowns and EBITA of 240 million - 290 million crowns, but now expects both to land in upper part of these ranges

