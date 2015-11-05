BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says H1 adj pretax of 103 mln stg

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc :

* Speciality food ingredients adjusted operating profit up 28 pct at 76 million (2014 - 59 million stg), improved mix and strengthened executional discipline

* Volume from new products increased by 50 pct for six months to Sept. 30, 2015

* Group adjusted profit before tax up 28 pct at 103 million stg (2014 - 80 million stg)

* Interim dividend maintained at 8.2 pence per share

* Expectations for full year remain unchanged from our guidance issued with our full year results in May 2015

* Longer term outlook for business is positive. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)