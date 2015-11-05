FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partnership Assurance Q3 sales rise 22 pct
November 5, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Partnership Assurance Q3 sales rise 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Partnership Assurance Group Plc

* Total Q3 sales of 109 million stg, an increase of 22 pct compared to Q3 2014

* Medically underwritten defined benefit (‘DB’) sales of 24 million stg

* Individually underwritten annuity (‘IUA’) sales of 68 million stg, broadly flat year on year

* 16 million stg of care annuities and 1 million stg of protection

* Quote volumes for IUAS in September and October were approximately a third higher than April 2015, when pension freedoms were implemented

* Although conversion rates are yet to stabilise, we expect sales of IUAS to grow approximately 10 pct in H2 2015 versus H1 2015 and H2 2014

* Confident in our previously announced target of at least 200 mln stg of medically underwritten bulk annuity sales for full year

* Solvency II programme is progressing well and we await formal feedback from PRA in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
