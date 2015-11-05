FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Montea Q3 net operating result up 40.3 pct at 5.33 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Montea Q3 net operating result up 40.3 pct at 5.33 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Montea CVA :

* Q3 net operating result of 5.33 million euros ($5.78 million)(0.58 euros per share), growth of 40.3 pct compared with the same period last year

* Q3 net rental result up 28.1 pct to 8.27 million euros

* Outlook for financial year 2015 increase of net operating result per share to 2.30 euros, up 17 pct

* Outlook for financial year 2015 increase of net operating result to 21.0 million euros, up 37 pct

* Outlook for financial year 2015 possible further dividend increase in combination with a lower payout ratio

* Q3 occupancy rate of 95.9 pct

* Q3 fair value of the property portfolio amounts to 475 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1HaMW3s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.