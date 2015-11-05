FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RSA underlying 9mth premium income rises 1 pct to $6.8 bln
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RSA underlying 9mth premium income rises 1 pct to $6.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc

Nine month results at rsa show strong positive momentum, with q3 profit trends well above 2014 and improving again on those reported for first half

Ytd underlying premium income (nwp) is up 1% versus prior year

Core group underlying net written premiums of £4.4bn, up 1%

* We booked an estimated net loss of £16m from chile earthquake in september

* Tangible equity up £115m to £3.0bn (30 june 2015: £2.9bn)

* Zurich’s unsolicited approach to rsa was a distraction in q3

* Insurance markets remain challenging and financial markets volatile. Within those constraints, rsa is making strong progress

* Total group net written premiums £5,093m, versus £5,593 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6502 pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
