FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Just Retirement total sales rise 41 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Just Retirement total sales rise 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc :

* Total Defined Benefit de-risking (DB) sales were 103.6 mln stg, more than four times Q1 14/15

* Guaranteed income for life (GIFL) sales were 7 pct higher than comparative period in 2014

* Total new business sales of 359.9 mln stg were achieved for quarter, 41 pct higher than Q1 14/15

* Lifetime mortgage advances of 114.4 mln stg represented an increase of 42 pct on Q1 14/15

* Proposed merger with Partnership Assurance Group remains on track for completion in December, subject to PRA and shareholder approval

* Overall, remain positive about outlook - CEO

* GIFL sales for Q1 15/16 of 138.3 mln stg were up 7 pct compared to Q1 14/15 and up 26 pct compared to Q4 14/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.