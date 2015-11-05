BRIEF-Shawbrook says Q3 underlying profit up 68 percent

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* Continues to deliver strong growth, with originations and loans to customers up 27% and 23% respectively, driven by growing demand for lending from uk smes

* Significantly increased profitability during period, with underlying pbt up 68% whilst maintaining net interest margin at 6.1%

* Remains confident in delivering our near and medium term targets.

* Commercial mortgages, asset finance, secured and consumer divisions performed particularly well, both in terms of originations and new product launches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)