BRIEF-Shawbrook says Q3 underlying profit up 68 percent
November 5, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shawbrook says Q3 underlying profit up 68 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* Continues to deliver strong growth, with originations and loans to customers up 27% and 23% respectively, driven by growing demand for lending from uk smes

* Significantly increased profitability during period, with underlying pbt up 68% whilst maintaining net interest margin at 6.1%

* Remains confident in delivering our near and medium term targets.

* Commercial mortgages, asset finance, secured and consumer divisions performed particularly well, both in terms of originations and new product launches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
