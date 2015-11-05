FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Castellum invests SEK 289 million
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Castellum invests SEK 289 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Castellum invests 289 million Swedish crowns ($33.5 million)

* Started a reconstruction of property Majorna 163:1 in Gothenburg

* Investment is calculated to 108 million crowns, including own land for 20 million crowns

* The reconstruction holds durable and functional workplaces and is scheduled to be completed in Nov. 2016

* In Malmö Fastighets AB Briggen has started a new construction of a car showroom and a garage

* Investment is calculated to 52 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6317 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.