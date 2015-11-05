FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q3 EBIT up 85.9 pct at EUR 4.6 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q3 EBIT up 85.9 pct at EUR 4.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG :

* Q3 net income after deductions for taxes and non-controlling interests for quarter amounted to 2.8 million euros ($3.04 million) and 0.31 euros per share

* Q3 consolidated sales rose by 2.0 pct compared to same quarter in previous year, increasing from 103.4 million euros to 105.4 million euros before vat

* EBIT in 2015 is expected to remain unchanged at approx. 26-27 million euros on an adjusted basis (2014 on an adjusted basis: 24.6 million euros)

* Net income is expected to be in range of 12-13 million euros in FY 2015

* Q3 EBIT rose by 85.9 pct, growing from 2.5 million euros to 4.6 million euros

* Confirmed forecast for full fiscal year 2015 and expects a slight increase in sales of approx. 1 pct compared to figure of 473 million euros from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.