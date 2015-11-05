BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q3 EBIT up 85.9 pct at EUR 4.6 mln

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG :

* Q3 net income after deductions for taxes and non-controlling interests for quarter amounted to 2.8 million euros ($3.04 million) and 0.31 euros per share

* Q3 consolidated sales rose by 2.0 pct compared to same quarter in previous year, increasing from 103.4 million euros to 105.4 million euros before vat

* EBIT in 2015 is expected to remain unchanged at approx. 26-27 million euros on an adjusted basis (2014 on an adjusted basis: 24.6 million euros)

* Net income is expected to be in range of 12-13 million euros in FY 2015

* Q3 EBIT rose by 85.9 pct, growing from 2.5 million euros to 4.6 million euros

* Confirmed forecast for full fiscal year 2015 and expects a slight increase in sales of approx. 1 pct compared to figure of 473 million euros from previous year