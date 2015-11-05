FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lancashire Hldgs books special dividend, Q3 net loss ratio falls
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lancashire Hldgs books special dividend, Q3 net loss ratio falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd

* Q3 Profit before tax of 32.9 million dollars

* Q3 net operating profit of 37.1 million dollars

* Announces special dividend of $188.0 million, equivalent to $0.95 per share

* Combined ratio of 70.2 pct in Q3 2015, 73.5 pct YTD

* Group’s net loss ratio for Q3 of 2015 was 26.4 pct compared to 44.8 pct for same period in 2014 and 30.2 pct for nine month period to 30 Sept. 2015 compared to 37.9 pct for same period in 2014.

* Gross premiums written 120.4 million dollars for three months to Sept 30 v 152.1 million dollars for same period 2014

* Reports a return on equity for quarter of 2.6 pct. 9.3 pct YTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.