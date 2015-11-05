BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips settles entire UK pension plan obligations

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Signs agreement resulting in settlement of its entire UK pension plan obligations
* Trustees of philips UK pension fund have entered into an agreement with Pension Insurance Corporation PLC (PIC)
* Transaction with pic will involve transfer of 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of fund’s defined benefit obligations to insurer
* As part of this transaction, Philips expects to make a final pension contribution of approximately 225 million pounds ($346 million) in cash to PIC in Q4 of 2015
* Expects to recognize a pension settlement charge that is currently estimated at approximately 314 million euros before tax, which will be reported within EBITA in Q4 of 2015
