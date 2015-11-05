BRIEF-Oasmia confirms data indicating positive top-line results for Paclical

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical

* Oasmia pharmaceutical confirms final data indicating positive top-line results for paclical from head-to-head comparison study with abraxane

* Final analysis of the pharmacokinetic study confirms that water soluble and solvent free Paclical and US-market approved Abraxane have nearly identical concentration curves of both total and unbound paclitaxel following intravenous infusion of 260mg/m2 suggesting the same efficacy of the two drugs