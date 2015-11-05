FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia confirms data indicating positive top-line results for Paclical
November 5, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oasmia confirms data indicating positive top-line results for Paclical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical

* Oasmia pharmaceutical confirms final data indicating positive top-line results for paclical from head-to-head comparison study with abraxane

* Final analysis of the pharmacokinetic study confirms that water soluble and solvent free Paclical and US-market approved Abraxane have nearly identical concentration curves of both total and unbound paclitaxel following intravenous infusion of 260mg/m2 suggesting the same efficacy of the two drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

