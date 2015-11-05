FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baywa could sell majority of Building Materials business - CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baywa could sell majority of Building Materials business - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Baywa AG CEO

* Says China crisis not reflected in fruit business

* Says still has a political export problem in German fruit business

* Says had a significant decline in orders for agriculture technology in recent months

* Says is not satisfied with earnings development in building materials business

* Says still seeking partner for building materials business, talks are ongoing

* Says foreign operations won’t offset problems in Germany

* Says could imagine selling majority stake in construction business, but not complete sale

* Says aims to expand grains business in Argentina, Brazil Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
