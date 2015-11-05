BRIEF-Baywa could sell majority of Building Materials business - CEO

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Baywa AG CEO
* Says China crisis not reflected in fruit business
* Says still has a political export problem in German fruit business
* Says had a significant decline in orders for agriculture technology in recent months
* Says is not satisfied with earnings development in building materials business
* Says still seeking partner for building materials business, talks are ongoing
* Says foreign operations won’t offset problems in Germany
* Says could imagine selling majority stake in construction business, but not complete sale
* Says aims to expand grains business in Argentina, Brazil Further company coverage: