Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vitrolife Ab

* Q3 operating income before depreciation and amortization (ebitda) amounted to SEK 82 (49) million

* Says income was positively affected by recovered additional purchase price for acquisition of cryo innovation to tune of SEK 17 million

* Q3 sales amounted to SEK 177 (125) million