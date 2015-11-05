FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Truworths says group retail sales for 18 weeks to Nov.1 up 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 5, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Truworths says group retail sales for 18 weeks to Nov.1 up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd :

* Retail sales for first 18 trading weeks to Nov. 1, 2015 of 2016 financial period increased by 19 pct to 4.4 billion rand

* Gross trade receivables increased to 5.4 billion rand and were 15 pct higher than at corresponding prior period-end

* Group retail sales for period increased by 16 pct to 4.3 billion rand

* Percentage of active account holders able to purchase is at 85 pct compared to 84 pct in corresponding prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.