BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q3 net result swings to loss DKK 51.3

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Q3 revenue 7.2 million Danish crowns ($1.05 million) versus 58.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net loss 51.3 million crowns versus profit 16.9 million crowns year ago

* Financial guidance for 2015 unchanged - growing royalty revenue from Sanofi’s global sales of lixisenatide (Lyxumia) plus 155 million crowns / 21 million euros from event driven milestone payments from partners

* Net operating expenses for full year are expected to be at upper end of announced range of 225 million - 235 million crowns / 30 million - 32 million euros

* Q4 2015 lixilan: planned regulatory submission in US (by Sanofi)

* H1 2016 lixisenatide: royalty reports for Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 and status updates

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8623 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)