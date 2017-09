Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nordax Group AB :

* Nordax has successfully issued an asset backed securities transaction

* Has successfully issued 1,831,000,000 Swedish crowns ($211.99 million) of asset backed securities to further strengthen diversified funding base of Nordax Group

* Citigroup acted as arranger and lead manager

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6371 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)