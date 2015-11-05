FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diageo says to sell Argentinian wine interests to Grupo Peñaflor
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 5, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Diageo says to sell Argentinian wine interests to Grupo Peñaflor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc :

* Sells Argentinian wine interests to Grupo Peñaflor and appoints them as dedicated distributor for Diageo’s spirits brands

* Transaction is expected to be completed early in 2016.

* Sale proceeds, which are not material, have not been disclosed

* Peñaflor after an interim period, will jointly produce with Diageo its domestic spirits brands across Argentina

* Sale includes Navarro Correas and San Telmo wine brands, together with production sites and vineyards

* Transaction, which is EPS neutral in first full year following completion, will result in an exceptional loss before taxation of about 60 million stg upon completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.