Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ctac NV :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 20.8 million euros ($22.6 million)versus 19.6 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBIT is 0.9 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net result is 0.6 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* Reiteration of previously published forecast: barring unforeseen exogenous circumstances, expects to book higher result in 2015 than in 2014

($1 = 0.9207 euros)