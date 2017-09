Nov 5 (Reuters) - AVI Ltd :

* Consolidated group revenue for Q1 ended September 2015 was 10 pct higher - Chairman

* Group gross profit margin and operating profit margin both improved slightly for Q1 -Chairman

* Results for first half of 2016 financial year are materially dependent on sound consumer demand through festive season -Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)