BRIEF-Ingenuity Property says FY rev 298 mln rand
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ingenuity Property says FY rev 298 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* Revenue for year ended Aug. 31 was 298 million rand versus 261.2 million rand

* FY basic and diluted earnings per share 18.4 cents versus 12 cents

* Announces annual distribution to shareholders of 3.5 cents per share. This represents a 40 pct increase when compared to prior year.

* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share (2014: 2.5 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

