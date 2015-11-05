BRIEF-Ontex Group completes 115 mln euro equity placement

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV :

* Announces successful completion of equity placement announced earlier today

* Announces successful placement of 4,083,332 new ordinary shares at a price of 28.10 euro ($30.59) per new share

* New shares represent approximately 6 pct of issued ordinary share capital of company prior to placement

* Placement raising proceeds of approximately 115 million euros (before expenses)

* Settlement is expected to take place on November 9, subject to customary closing conditions, when the new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels

