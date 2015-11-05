FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ontex Group completes 115 mln euro equity placement
November 5, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ontex Group completes 115 mln euro equity placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV :

* Announces successful completion of equity placement announced earlier today

* Announces successful placement of 4,083,332 new ordinary shares at a price of 28.10 euro ($30.59) per new share

* New shares represent approximately 6 pct of issued ordinary share capital of company prior to placement

* Placement raising proceeds of approximately 115 million euros (before expenses)

* Settlement is expected to take place on November 9, subject to customary closing conditions, when the new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

