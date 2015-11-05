FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agroton announces results of tender offer for its notes
November 5, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agroton announces results of tender offer for its notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Agroton Public Ltd :

* Says accepted for purchase $10.4 million in aggregate principal amount of notes

* The purchase price equals to 30 pct of principal amount of notes tendered plus accrued and unpaid interest in accordance with terms and conditions of invitation to tender

* Says all notes tendered at purchase amount have been accepted in full and will be tendered for cancellation by company

* Says $22 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes previously purchased will also be cancelled

* Says $17.6 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

