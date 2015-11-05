FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's LVenture Group signs MOU with Beijing Rongtong S&T Group Company Limited
November 5, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italy's LVenture Group signs MOU with Beijing Rongtong S&T Group Company Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - LVenture Group SpA :

* Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese investment group specializing in high-tech and innovation Beijing Rongtong S&T Group Company Limited

* Italy’s LVenture Group to become part of the working committee started by Rongtong for the construction of a China-Italy Science Park in China

* To commit to contribute to the creation and management of a China-Italy innovation fund as general partner

Source text: bit.ly/1RyK1lE

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

