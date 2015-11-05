BRIEF-Italy's LVenture Group signs MOU with Beijing Rongtong S&T Group Company Limited

Nov 5 (Reuters) - LVenture Group SpA :
* Signs memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese investment group specializing in high-tech and innovation Beijing Rongtong S&T Group Company Limited
* Italy’s LVenture Group to become part of the working committee started by Rongtong for the construction of a China-Italy Science Park in China
* To commit to contribute to the creation and management of a China-Italy innovation fund as general partner
