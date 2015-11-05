FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Handelsbanken says to explore possible sale of SCA stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Handelsbanken

* Says Handelsbanken holds 15,145,124 class a shares in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, SCA (publ), equal to 2.1 percent of capital and 10.3 percent of votes

* Says Handelsbanken has today decided to explore possibility of divesting entire block of shares

* News comes after SCA sold stake in Industrivarden , potentially heralding a dismantling of the cross-holdings within the Industrivarden sphere

* Says process process will be carried out by Handelsbanken Capital Markets and JP Morgan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)

