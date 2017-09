Nov 5 (Reuters) - Meridie SpA :

* Bondholders approve to postpone maturity date of bond “Meridie S.p.A. 2013-2015” to March 31, 2016

* On Nov 12, Meridie will repay 50 percent of “Meridie S.p.A. 2013- 2015”, corresponding to a total value of 2 million euros ($2.17 million)

