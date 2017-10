Nov 5 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Says rental income group share is 415.2 million euros ($451.3 million) at the end of September 2015, up 5.4 pct

* Average firm lease term of 7 years; occupancy rate of 96 pct

* Confirms FY 2015 guidance

* Confirms the objective of a slight increase in recurring net income per share in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1MKOS57 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)