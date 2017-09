BRIEF-Hi Media Q3 revenue down 21 pct at 12.6 mln euros

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hi Media SA :

* Reports gross profit increase in Q3: up 10 pct versus Q3 2014 at constant perimeter, up 127 pct versus Q2 2015 and up 48 pct versus Q1 2015

* Q3 revenue is 12.6 million euros ($13.7 million) versus 16.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 gross profit is 5.3 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Rebound trend for gross profit should be confirmed in Q4

* Sees limiting losses in terms of ebitda to an amount under 2 million euros

* Return to a positive EBITDA is still expected in 2016

