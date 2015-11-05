BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office 9-mth rental income up at EUR 80.4 mln

Nov 5 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* 9-month funds from operations (FFO) increased by 14.7 pct to 39.1 million euros ($42.50 million) (9 months 2014: 34.1 million euros)

* Net operating income of 71.8 million euros (9 months 2014: 70.2 million euros) in first nine months of fiscal 2015

* 9-month rental income of 80.4 million euros (9 months 2014: 78.8 million euros)

* Earnings for initial nine-month period in 2015 came to 40.7 million euros (9 months 2014: 94.8 million euros)

* Adjusted its guidance for fiscal year 2015

* Expects FY rental income of approximately 107 million euros

* Increased its FFO forecast from 52 million euros to approximately 54 million euros for fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)