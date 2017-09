Nov 5 (Reuters) - Salvepar SA :

* Reports NAV at Sept. 30 of 380.2 million euros ($412.9 million) or 53.0 euros per share

* NAV on Sept. 30 is 380.2 million euros versus 380.1 million euros on June 30 (Sept. 30, 2014: 363.2 million euros)

Source text: bit.ly/1Q7hrue Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)