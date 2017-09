Nov 5 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren SA :

* Says D‘Ieteren Auto temporarily suspends sales of models that may be affected by the irregularities with respect to CO2 emissions

* Says this concerns about 25 pct of commercialized products in 2015

* Current orders will be handled

Source text: bit.ly/1WCKMLW