November 5, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Probiodrug completes capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Probiodrug AG :

* Trading in company’s new shares on Euronext Amsterdam is expected to commence on Nov. 6

* Net proceeds from transaction to be used to support further clinical development of product Pq912 beyond ongoing phase 2A (Saphir) trial, support development of PBD-C06 and PQ1565 and exploration of other mechanism-related indications

* Announces pricing of a 13.5 million euros ($14.67 million) private placement of new shares

* Announced it has priced 676,589 new shares, with a notional par value of 1.00 euro per share, issued through a private placement, at an aggregate value of 13.5 million euros

* Increases its share capital by 676,589 euros, from 6,765,898 euros to 7,442,487 euros

* New shares have been placed with selected qualified institutional investors at a price of 20.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

