BRIEF-Anoto buys Livescribe and enters into placing agreement with Carnegie
November 6, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anoto buys Livescribe and enters into placing agreement with Carnegie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire all shares in Livescribe Inc

* Purchase price shall be paid in cash and is based upon an enterprise value of $15 million

* On closing, which is expected to take place on Nov. 30, Livescribe will be debt free

* Anoto has signed a placement agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB for the issuance of up to 158 million shares in Anoto, corresponding to a dilution of maximum 15 percent

* Carnegie is to on one or several occasions, place or sell newly issued shares in Anoto at the prevailing market price

* Has also entered into a short term loan agreement with a bank to be able to draw a credit facility of up to 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.90 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6290 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

