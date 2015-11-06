FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cofinimmo 9M net income group share swings to 76.3 million euros
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo 9M net income group share swings to 76.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo Sa

* At Sept. 30, 2015, 3.3 pct increase of gross rental revenues versus Sept. 30, 2014 (-0.5 pct on a like-for-like basis), driven by investments in healthcare real estate in the Netherlands and Germany

* At Sept. 30 2015, net result group share: 3.90 euros ($4.24) per share (-2.92 euros at Sept. 30, 2014)

* At Sept. 30, 2015, adjusted net asset value (EPRA NNNAV) : 92.29 euro per share (92.01 euro at Dec. 31, 2014)

* At Sept. 30, 2015, net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share (EPRA earnings) : 4.96 euro per share (5.10 euro at Sept. 30, 2014)

* EPRA net asset value per share 94.85 euros at Sept. 30, 2015 versus 96.08 euros at Dec. 31, 2014

* At Sept. 30, 2015, debt ratio : 42.4 pct (48.1 pct at Dec. 31, 2014)

* Occupancy rate at Sept. 30, 2015 stood at 95.3 percent versus 95.2 percent at Dec. 30, 2014

* 9M property result 153.6 million euros ($167.0 million) versus 157.8 million euros a year ago

* 9M net income group share 76.3 million euros versus loss of 52.5 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1PefETW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.