BRIEF-UTV Media sees FY losses for Irish TV unit of about 13 mln stg
#Broadcasting
November 6, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UTV Media sees FY losses for Irish TV unit of about 13 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - UTV Media Plc :

* Trading within our Northern Irish television business and our radio division is broadly in line with board’s expectations

* Uncertainty created by speculation around these discussions and time to completion of agreement has had, and is continuing to have, a negative impact upon trading within our Irish television business

* Board anticipates that losses for this business for full year 2015 will be approximately £13m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
