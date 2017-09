Nov 6 (Reuters) - Paris Realty Fund SA :

* Q3 consolidated IFRS revenue 6.0 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* 9M increase in rents of 2.3 pct on a comparable basis

* 9M increase in rents of 2.3 pct on a comparable basis

* Occupancy rate at September 30 has improved to 94.2 pct versus 92.6 pct end of December 2014 without Gaïa (84.6 pct versus 84.0 pct with Gaïa)