BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus sells Jameda GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
November 6, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus sells Jameda GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Deal will largely complete Tomorrow Focus’s strategy of concentrating on digital transaction-based business models in travel sector

* Deal is expected to close at end of year

* Sells Jameda GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

* Provisional cash purchase price is 46.8 million euros ($50.92 million)

* Plans to use some of cash generated by deal to drive further growth in its travel segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
