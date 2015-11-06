BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus sells Jameda GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Deal will largely complete Tomorrow Focus’s strategy of concentrating on digital transaction-based business models in travel sector

* Deal is expected to close at end of year

* Sells Jameda GmbH to Burda Digital GmbH

* Provisional cash purchase price is 46.8 million euros ($50.92 million)

* Plans to use some of cash generated by deal to drive further growth in its travel segment