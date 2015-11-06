BRIEF-Grieg Seafood expects to harvest 70,000 tons in 2016

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood :

* The company has decided to divest its processing activities in Shetland. In this connection the accounts include a write-down of MNOK 50.

* After allowing for restructuring effects, GSF’s EBIT was MNOK -44 in Q3 versus MNOK -53 in Q3 2014

* Says takes measures to improve operational efficiency, and this involves both increasing production and reducing costs per kilo.

* Grieg seafood says expected volume for 2015 has been reduced by 2 900 tons to 67 100 tons, mainly because part of volume has been moved from 2015 to 2016

* Grieg seafood says the harvested volume in 2016 is expected to be 70 000 tons

* Says with the prospect of limited supply-side growth, a strong market is expected in the period ahead, but with the possibility of occasional regional variations.