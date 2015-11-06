FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ex-Vimpelcom CEO Lunder steps down from North Atlantic Drilling board
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ex-Vimpelcom CEO Lunder steps down from North Atlantic Drilling board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Says has been informed that Jo Lunder, Director of the Company, is under investigation by Norwegian prosecutingauthorities in relation to charges of corruption in VimpelCom Ltd his former employer

* “The investigations are unrelated to North Atlantic Drilling”

* “After consultation with Mr. Lunder, it has been agreed that he will step down as Director of North Atlantic Drilling”

* Lunder is currently chief executive of the Fredriksen Group, a company controlling billionaire investor John Fredriksen’s holdings in shipping firm Frontline, rig firm Seadrill, dry bulker Golden Ocean, fish farmer Marine Harvest and a range of other companies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
