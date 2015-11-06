FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anoto Q3 EBITDA loss narrows, sees strong revenue growth in Q4
November 6, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anoto Q3 EBITDA loss narrows, sees strong revenue growth in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Q3 EBITDA loss 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.90 million) versus loss 26 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net sales 55 million crowns versus 27 million crowns year ago

* Expects gross margin to normalize around 50 pct

* Says is working on a new range of products to be launched in Livescribe sales channels in 2016

* Expect the agreement with HP to have a significant positive impact on Anoto’s business in the coming years

* Expect continued strong revenue growth in Q4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6332 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
